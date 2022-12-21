Flushing cyber ‘predator’ gets 17 years in prison for ‘sextortion’ of Long Island boy: Feds

A convicted Flushing serial cyber-stalker will no longer be able to “sexploit” young boys from behind his computer keyboard.

Kevin Rizo, 33, was sentenced on Dec. 20 to 17 years in prison for sexually exploiting a minor for carrying out a “sextortion threat” by sending explicit photos to friends of a 14-year-old Long Island boy in 2016, according to federal prosecutors. Rizo pleaded guilty to the charge in September 2021.

According to the charges, in December 2016, the boy and his parents reported to Nassau County police officers that on the night of Nov. 30, 2016, to Dec. 1, 2016, the victim had been contacted by Rizo on Instagram, who was using the moniker “Alyssa” and pretending to be a teenage girl. After the victim complied with “Alyssa’s” request to see explicit photographs and videos of the victim, the defendant threatened to share those photographs and videos with the victim’s friends unless the victim provided even more explicit material.

On that same day, several friends of the victim received nude photos of the teen from Rizo, according to charges.

The government’s investigation determined that Rizo had communicated with at least 130 boys and that most of them sent him nude images and videos of themselves at his behest. After Rizo received the images and videos, he threatened to disseminate them to others, including the boys’ friends and family members, if more images and videos were not sent.

“The defendant’s sextortion is unconscionable and extremely harmful to the young boy who should be commended for bravely coming forward to law enforcement to stop this predator,” U.S. Attorney Breon Peace said. “Today’s substantial prison sentence will protect the community here and elsewhere from Rizo, who trolled the Internet for more than 100 boys to entice and terrorize.”

U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert sentenced Rizo at federal court in Central Islip, Long Island to 17 years’ imprisonment. Rizo will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from federal prison.

“Rizo preyed on children utilizing the internet and social media applications — using fear to extort them to do his bidding,” said Ivan J. Arvelo, Special Agent in Charge for Homeland Security Investigations in New York. “Sextortion is a growing threat for children online and this significant sentence sends a clear message that those who attempt to exploit and harm children will face serious consequences.”

Peace concluded his announcement with a stark warning for New Yorkers.

“I urge parents and caregivers to have frank conversations with their children about the dangers of communicating online with strangers who can pretend to be anyone or anything while making inappropriate requests for photos and videos,” he said.