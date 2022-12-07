Quantcast
Gunman sought for firing a shot during altercation near Jamaica Hospital Medical Center: NYPD

shot
Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly fired a handgun during a brawl near Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Tuesday evening. (NYPD)

A gunman is being sought for firing a shot across the street from Jamaica Hospital Medical Center on Tuesday evening, Dec. 6.

Police say the 22-year-old suspect got into an argument with another man in front of 132-77 Metropolitan Ave. just before 7 p.m. and the dispute escalated into a physical confrontation. The suspect suddenly pulled out a handgun and discharged one shot into the ground, not striking anyone, according to authorities.

The gunman was last seen running from the scene westbound on Metropolitan Avenue.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and officers from the 102nd Precinct in Jamaica are on the lookout for the gunman, who was captured on cell phone video by an eyewitness at the scene.

The NYPD released that video and other photos of the suspect on Dec. 7 and described him as having a light complexion, mustache and goatee with short dark hair.

He is described as having a large build, standing about 6 feet tall, and weighing around 250 pounds. He is believed to be in his mid-30s and was last seen wearing a dark blue New York Yankees baseball cap, a dark-colored hooded jacket, a white T-shirt, dark sweatpants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

