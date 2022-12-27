Ozone Park man killed after crashing into parking lot near JFK: NYPD

An Ozone Park man was killed in a fiery single-car collision near JFK Airport early Monday morning, according to authorities.

Dylan Dipnarine, 24, of 78th Street, was driving on the Nassau Expressway just before 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 26 when he lost control of his vehicle and went airborne before crashing into a towing lot at JFK where it burst into flames., police said. Officers from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park responded to a 911 call and found the 2012 Infinity on fire with the driver trapped inside.

According to the NYPD, EMS responded and pronounced Dipnarine dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined Dipnarine was traveling eastbound on the Nassau Expressway near Exit 1S in South Ozone Park when his vehicle struck a guardrail, causing it to flip and crash into a parking lot at 125-11 152 Ave., where it burst into flames. The fire spread to multiple cars in the lot and more than 60 FDNY firefighters and 12 units were needed to bring the blaze under control.

One firefighter was injured and was transported to Franklin Hospital Medical Center in Valley Stream where he was treated for minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

The NYPD’s Highway Collision Investigation Squad continues to investigate.