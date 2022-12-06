Pheffer Amato takes lead in Assembly District 23 for first time following Queens Supreme Court ruling

Incumbent Assemblywoman Stacey Pheffer Amato has grabbed the lead in her race against Republican Challenger Thomas Sullivan following a ruling in Queens Supreme Court Tuesday morning, Dec. 6.

Supreme Court Justice Joseph Risi ordered the New York City Board of Elections to count 94 absentee ballots and four affidavits, which the board had mistakenly declared invalid. As a result, Pheffer now leads by seven votes for the first time since election night in her re-election bid in Assembly District 23 in south Queens, which she has represented since 2017.

The order came as a result of a court action brought by Pheffer Amato to “preserve and protect the integrity of the election process by ensuring that every ballot that should be counted would be counted,” according to her campaign spokesman Doug Forand.

The 94 absentee ballots in question were all from voters who were deemed qualified to vote by the Board of Elections when they were initially issued their absentee ballots. Though they were required by law, the board took no action to notify the voters of their ability to vote in a different manner or to cure their ballots, Forand explained. Additionally, under state law, the interpretation of election laws and rules “shall be construed liberally in favor of…protecting the tight if voters to have their ballot cast and counted.”

Due to the close margin, the race is already subject to an ongoing mandatory hand recount which, by midday Tuesday, was nearly 60% complete.

QNS reached out to Sullivan and is awaiting a response.

Sullivan, a Colonel in the U.S. Army Reserve and married father of four from Breezy Point, led by 246 votes on election night.

Forand said the manual recount is on track to conclude Thursday, Dec. 8.

“Voting is the cornerstone of our American democracy,” Forand said. “We will not allow anyone to silence the voices of voters who have exercised their constitutional right to have their votes counted. We are grateful to the courts for following the law and rightfully ruling that these ballots must be counted.”