Cops seek five suspects in stabbing of two teens in Flushing

By Posted on
suspects
Cops are looking for five suspects who attacked two teens in Flushing on Tuesday, Jan. 17. (Photos via NYPD)

Police from the 109th Precinct are searching for five suspects who are believed to have stabbed two 17-year-old boys on a residential street in Flushing on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Law enforcement sources said the five suspects surrounded the teens at around 9:10 a.m. on Jan. 17 as they were walking at the corner of 34th Avenue and Parson Boulevard. Police say an argument followed and escalated to violence when the group began kicking, punching and stabbing the victims in their bodies.

EMS responded to the scene and transported one of the teens to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital with stab wounds to his body. He was listed in stable condition. The second boy was taken to Flushing Hospital and then to Cohen’s Long Island Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition with stab wounds to his right hip, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspects Wednesday and said they were each believed to be between the ages of 14 and 17, with dark complexions.

One of the suspects appeared to have a knife in his right hand as he ran from the crime scene. He was wearing a black hooded jacket, black pants and red sneakers.

suspect
One of the assailants appeared to be holding a knife in his right hand as he fled the crime scene. (Photo via NYPD)

A second assailant wore a blue hoodie, a light blue facemask and a multi-colored backpack, while another wore a gray winter cap, black jacket, black backpack and blue jeans.

A fourth assailant wore a gray hooded jacket, black backpack, jeans and white sneakers, while the fifth suspect wore a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

