Police searching for two suspects in South Jamaica double shooting

Police are searching for two suspects in connection with a double shooting in South Jamaica that sent a man and a woman to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

According to authorities, officers from the 113th Precinct responded to a call regarding a shooting at 119th Avenue and Guy R. Brewer Boulevard just before 3 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Upon their arrival, officers found a 19-year-old man, who had been shot in the left arm, and a 23-year-old woman, who had been shot in the right shoulder, according to law enforcement sources.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the victims to Jamaica Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition.

Police could not immediately comment on whether the victims know each other.

A police spokesperson told QNS that two male suspects fled the scene in a vehicle, but could not offer further description of the suspects or the vehicle at this time.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.