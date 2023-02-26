Victoria’s Secrets: Love the ties that bind

The lead of my grandson Blake Sohmer’s essay about how love binds us all struck a chord with me.

Love takes many forms and for me it’s family ties, work ties and friendship ties. Until I find romantic ties again, these ties are what makes my life meaningful. And this past week, I delighted in experiencing them all.

My children and grandchildren joined me in Florida for a week while school was out and how great it was to feel their love and share mine with them.

Blake’s powerful words in his high school essay were so meaningful because I’m such a believer in bringing family together and its power of bonding.

I was impressed with his writing:

“When we see the people we love happy, we feel a sense of satisfaction and joy sparking a sense of mutual happiness and love.”

What also struck me was his reference to our trip to Spain last year. “We spent fun-filled days in Barcelona, Madrid and Costa Brava cliff jumping, kayaking and touring together, creating wonderful memories together.”

I was struck by the meaningful words coming from someone so young. What a gift he gave me to share his feelings about family.

Blake is turning 17 and is ready to drive on his own. How quickly kids grow beyond our control! All I can do is pray that he will be safe on his life’s journey.

These respites are time away from the complicated thing called life.

Another tie that binds me is my friendship with Donna Schneier.

I saw her at the Boca Raton Museum of Art to meet her committee for the Bijoux Contemporary Jewelry Exhibition sale and fundraiser she organizes that brings together dozens o fartists from around the world who are jewelry designers.

The exhibit will also feature Iris Apfel, the 101-year-old fashion icon, where she will speak and sell her jewelry beginning March 21. Join me and for more details go to bocamuseum.org/visit/events/bijoux-contemporary-2023.

Donna and I had the joy of visiting with Iris, who lives nestled comfortably with all her collections surrounding her in her Palm Beach apartment near The Royal Poinciana Plaza.

Iris has been named the Icon of Palm Beach and will be celebrated at our March 6 Dan’s Papers Palm Beach Power List event. For more details, visit schnepsmedia.com/events/palm-beach-power-list.

Later in the week, I had breakfast with Wilmington Trust’s Dan Shaugnessy and his colleague Carly Nathanson, both also visiting from Long Island. I table hopped from breakfast to lunch, where I joined Long Island University President Kimberly Cline, during which we brainstormed and shared ideas. She had come from Long Island to attend a conference in Wellington, since LIU started offering degrees in veterinary medicine.

Later in the week, I visited ConnectOne Bank’s new offices in West Palm Beach, meeting Managing Director of Florida Jack Buell and then having lunch with Erin Sweeney and their bank President Elizabeth Magennis at The Ben hotel’s stunning rooftop restaurant that has the best views of Palm Beach!

What a special feeling it is bonding with friends in business and life.

To finish off the week, I went to the Palm Beach Fine Craft Show and met Holly Anne Mitchell, who creates jewelry from recycled newspapers. I couldn’t resist the bracelet made of old newspapers!

It was the President’s Day holiday week and I was grateful that Father Alex Karloutsos from the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons had sent me George Washington’s “110 Rules of Civility.” It is the code of decency that guided Washington and is a reminder to all of us. Here are two rules Father Alex shared with me that I would like to share with you:

#1: “Every action done in company ought to be with some sign of respect to those that are present.”

#110: “Labor to keep alive in your breast that little spark of celestial fire called conscience.”

So profoundly true to this day!