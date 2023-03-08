Coyote found wandering in Floral Park Wednesday morning: NYPD

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village were alerted by Floral Park residents who discovered a coyote skulking around in their backyards Wednesday morning, March 8.

This morning, NCOs assigned to Sector Eddie were alerted by residents of this individual wanted for the attempted kidnapping of The Road Runner. With help from our friends in ESU, the individual was taken into custody without incident. @NYPDQueensSouth @NYPDSpecialops pic.twitter.com/TTp0pfVGG0 — NYPD 105th Precinct (@NYPD105Pct) March 8, 2023

Emergency Services Units responded to the scene and took the coyote into custody without incident, police said. The coyote was taken to an animal shelter on Long Island.

“All Roadrunners can safely resume their regularly scheduled programming,” NYPD Special Ops wrote on their Twitter account.

The coyote was not charged with trespassing.