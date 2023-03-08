Quantcast
Coyote found wandering in Floral Park Wednesday morning: NYPD

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village were alerted by Floral Park residents who discovered a coyote skulking around in their backyards Wednesday, March 8. (Screenshot via NYPD)

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village were alerted by Floral Park residents who discovered a coyote skulking around in their backyards Wednesday morning, March 8.

Emergency Services Units responded to the scene and took the coyote into custody without incident, police said. The coyote was taken to an animal shelter on Long Island.

Floral Park residents spotted a coyote in their backyards Wednesday morning and it was removed by NYPD ESU. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

“All Roadrunners can safely resume their regularly scheduled programming,” NYPD Special Ops wrote on their Twitter account.

The coyote was not charged with trespassing.

