Jamaica elementary school teacher busted for allegedly assaulting 8-year-old girl: NYPD

A teacher at PS 48Q in Jamaica was arrested at the school Wednesday morning, March 1, and was later charged with assault for allegedly manhandling an 8-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Police from the 103rd Precinct were called to the David N. Dinkins School for Community Service, located at 108-29 155th St., at around 10:40 a.m. and arrested 34-year-old Lashawn Leak, a paraprofessional employed by the city Department of Education, police said.

The DOE immediately suspended her.

Leak allegedly grabbed the 8-year-old student’s arm, which caused bruising, and then struck the youngster on the left side of her face, police said. The girl was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries.

“The safety and well being of our students remains our top priority,” DOE spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said. “This employee was immediately suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the arrest.”

Leak was taken to the 103rd Precinct where she was charged with assault, according to the NYPD.