Quantcast
News

Jamaica elementary school teacher busted for allegedly assaulting 8-year-old girl: NYPD

By Posted on
gettyimages-1366798987-612×612
Photo via Getty Images

A teacher at PS 48Q in Jamaica was arrested at the school Wednesday morning, March 1, and was later charged with assault for allegedly manhandling an 8-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Police from the 103rd Precinct were called to the David N. Dinkins School for Community Service, located at 108-29 155th St., at around 10:40 a.m. and arrested 34-year-old Lashawn Leak, a paraprofessional employed by the city Department of Education, police said.

The DOE immediately suspended her.

Leak allegedly grabbed the 8-year-old student’s arm, which caused bruising, and then struck the youngster on the left side of her face, police said. The girl was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where she was treated for her injuries.

“The safety and well being of our students remains our top priority,” DOE spokeswoman Jenna Lyle said. “This employee was immediately suspended without pay, pending the outcome of the arrest.”

Leak was taken to the 103rd Precinct where she was charged with assault, according to the NYPD.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York