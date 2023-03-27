Quantcast
Far Rockaway

Suspect sought for punching 81-year-old-man in the face during robbery in Far Rockaway

By Posted on
man
Police are searching for the crook who punched an 81-year-old man in the face before robbing him in Far Rockaway last month. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Police are searching for the crook who punched an 81-year-old man in the face before robbing him in Far Rockaway last month.

Authorities say that the elderly man was walking near 11-44 Foam Pl., within the confines of the 101st Precinct, at around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 when an unknown man approached him and punched him in the face.

The crook then snatched $150 from the victim and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The elderly man sustained minor injuries to his face as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on March 25.

Police are searching for the crook who punched an 81-year-old man in the face before robbing him in Far Rockaway last month. (Photo courtesy of the NYPD)

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York