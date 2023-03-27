Suspect sought for punching 81-year-old-man in the face during robbery in Far Rockaway

Police are searching for the crook who punched an 81-year-old man in the face before robbing him in Far Rockaway last month.

Authorities say that the elderly man was walking near 11-44 Foam Pl., within the confines of the 101st Precinct, at around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 when an unknown man approached him and punched him in the face.

The crook then snatched $150 from the victim and fled the scene on foot, police said.

The elderly man sustained minor injuries to his face as a result of the incident, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect on March 25.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.