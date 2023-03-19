Winning Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $40K sold at Flushing gift shop

A top-prize winning ticket for the March 18 Take 5 evening drawing worth nearly $40,000 was purchased at a gift shop in Flushing, according to the New York Lottery.

The ticket, worth $39,157.50, was purchased at Ming Xing Gift Shop, located at 46-17 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing.

Take 5 players with midday and evening draws on the same ticket must check their numbers at nylottery.ny.gov to determine if they have the winning numbers for the corresponding midday or evening drawing.

Take 5 numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39. The drawing is televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. A Lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling problem, or who know someone who is, can find help at nyproblemgamblinghelp. org, by calling the free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-846-7369 or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.