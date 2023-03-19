Victoria’s Secrets: A week of birthday celebrations

March is my milestone month during which the last hints of winter slowly end and spring officially begins. I know it intimately because not only is it my birthday month, but also my dearest grandson Blake’s, my beautiful daughter-in-law Tracey’s, my Miami cousin Peter’s and my friend artist/entrepreneur Camilla Webster’s. And I got to celebrate with them all!

It was a special birthday for me because my three children joyously joined me in my temporary home in Palm Beach, where we are publishing Dan’s Papers Palm Beach. The whole family had been here a few weeks ago, but to have my adult children all to myself was the best birthday gift I could get.

We dined — and dined and dined — and laughed together and I even got to watch the ocean with my son and then I got to introduce my kids to some of the wonderful friends I’ve made in Palm Beach.

At our Dan’s Papers Palm Beach Power List event, we honored artist Camilla Webster, who invited me to her birthday party that was hosted at her friend Farley Rentschler’s home in Palm Beach.

It was a perfect, still night under a full moon, bringing together her family and friends.

It was fun to see Harrison Morgan and his husband Guy Clark drive up in their maroon Rolls Royce convertible, drawing everyone’s admiring eyes.

I met a new friend, Frances Pildes, who lives in the “Golden Triangle” of Palm Beach, the Hamptons and Manhattan. I learned that her husband went to what we called as kids “Stinkin Lincoln,” because I went to James Madison High School, a rival school in Brooklyn. It was fun to reminisce.

Another night under the stars was a dinner party at Renato’s on Worth Avenue in Palm Beach, bringing together dear friends Steve and Michelle Barnet, Donna Schneier, Sheila Levy and Sammy Orihs.

I think all of the celebration dinners added an extra 10 pounds, but it didn’t stop me from joining my cousin Peter with my children for a pasta lunch outdoors at the perfectly positioned Sant Ambroeus restaurant in the stunning Royal Poinciana Plaza.

We even dined in a furniture store!

Restoration Hardware has a rooftop restaurant overlooking the skyline of West Palm Beach, just over the bridge to Palm Beach. We captured the stunning sunset before our delicious dinner began in the towering two-story restaurant.

The food matched the spectacular setting. I can’t wait to return to try more dishes on their varied menu.

What a way to celebrate my birthday. I feel so blessed!

Shame, shame!

Having lived in Palm Beach these last few months, I’ve frequented the iconic Ta-boo, an 80-year-old restaurant on Worth Avenue.

Its stunning environment reminded me of the Stork Club and El Morocco in Manhattan. People from that generation — including the Duke and Duchess of Windsor accompanied by Barbara Hutton and Doris Duke — had dined there and danced the night away.

Now, there’s dining on sumptuous salmon or sizzling burgers, and you might see regulars Rod Stewart, Howard Stern, Sylvester Stallone and James Patterson; visiting politicians like House Speaker Kevin McCarthy; or late-nighters coming in for a drink after a gala or party.

Ta-boo has truly been an essential part of Worth Avenue for decades.

However, I got a disturbing call from owner Franklyn deMarco, who has personally watched over this historic restaurant that employs over 75 people. He told me he received a five-day eviction notice that has him reeling.

With the sale of his building to a “hidden“ entity (219 Worth Avenue Holdings, LLC), Franklyn has been attempting to reach the decision maker to get a new lease.

He will fight for his “home” and life’s work to continue. I am cheering him on, as is the community he has faithfully served seven days a week for lunch and dinner for decades.

Fight the good fight, Franklyn!