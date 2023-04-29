Police searching for man who spray painted anti-Asian statement in Far Rockaway

Police from the 101st Precinct and the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force are searching for the man who spray painted an anti-Asian statement on the front gate of a wine and liquor store in Far Rockaway on April 19.

Authorities say that the male suspect exited the A train at the Far Rockaway and Mott Avenue subway station just before 11 p.m. on April 19 and walked to the bus stop located at the corner of Mott Avenue and Beach Channel Drive.

While waiting for the bus, he approached Mott Avenue Liquor & Wine, located at 21-35 Mott Ave., and spray painted an anti-Asian statement that read “F*** you gook” on the front gate, according to a police spokesperson. When the bus arrived at the stop, the man boarded and left the location to parts unknown.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

Police on April 28 released surveillance images of the suspect that were obtained from the Far Rockaway and Mott Avenue subway station.

He has a medium complexion and a medium build with a goatee and was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, a white hooded sweatshirt with black designs, white sweatpants and white sneakers. He was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.