Quantcast
News

Teenager with gunshot wound to chest stumbles into Middle Village urgent care seeking help: NYPD

By
comments
Posted on
DSC_4877
An 18 year old man walked into Center Urgent Care with a gunshot wound to the chest at Fresh Pond Road and Elliot Avenue. He was shot on 74 Avenue on Monday afternoon.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

There was a mystery in Middle Village Monday afternoon after an 18-year-old Hispanic man walked into the Centers Urgent Care with a gunshot wound to his chest.

As he was treated at the medical facility located at 61-22 Fresh Pond Road, police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City were responding to a 911 call of a man shot just before 5 p.m. at 41-07 47th Ave. in Sunnyside, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to Centers Urgent Care and rushed the teenager to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. Investigators put crime scene tape around a white GMC Yukon SUV with Texas plates that was parked in front of the urgent care facility alongside the Beach Bum Tanning salon at the shopping center located between Eliot Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue.

An 18 year old man walked into Center Urgent Care with a gunshot wound to the chest at Fresh Pond Road and Elliot Avenue. He was shot on 74 Avenue on Monday afternoon.Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Back in Sunnyside, police were looking for three suspects near 47th Avenue and 41st Street one block west of L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York