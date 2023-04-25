Teenager with gunshot wound to chest stumbles into Middle Village urgent care seeking help: NYPD

There was a mystery in Middle Village Monday afternoon after an 18-year-old Hispanic man walked into the Centers Urgent Care with a gunshot wound to his chest.

As he was treated at the medical facility located at 61-22 Fresh Pond Road, police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City were responding to a 911 call of a man shot just before 5 p.m. at 41-07 47th Ave. in Sunnyside, according to the NYPD.

EMS responded to Centers Urgent Care and rushed the teenager to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition with a non-life-threatening wound, police said. Investigators put crime scene tape around a white GMC Yukon SUV with Texas plates that was parked in front of the urgent care facility alongside the Beach Bum Tanning salon at the shopping center located between Eliot Avenue and Metropolitan Avenue.

Back in Sunnyside, police were looking for three suspects near 47th Avenue and 41st Street one block west of L/CPL Thomas P. Noonan Jr. Playground.

The motive behind the shooting is unclear, according to an NYPD spokesperson.

There have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.