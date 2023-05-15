Cops seek crook behind the theft of several straphangers’ credit cards throughout Queens

Police are searching for the crook who is believed to have committed a string of grand larcenies across Queens in April and May.

Police say the first incident took place just after midnight on April 3 on a southbound 7 train that was approaching the Main Street subway station in Flushing, within the confines of the 109th Precinct. An unidentified man snatched multiple credit cards from a 60-year-old man’s jacket, which was cut open, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Later in the month, at approximately 3:30 a.m. on April 26, the crook struck again on a southbound 7 train, this time as it approached the 61st Street subway station in Woodside, within the confines of the 115th Precinct. The crook stole credit cards from a 32-year-old man’s pocket, which was cut open, according to authorities. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

On May 5, just after midnight, the crook was aboard a northbound N train that was approaching the Queensboro Plaza subway station in Long Island City, within the confines of the 108th Precinct, when he cut open the left rear pants pocket of a 41-year-old man and snatched his wallet and cellphone, police said. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

Two days later, at 4 a.m. on May 7, the crook was on a southbound 7 train approaching the 52nd Street subway station on the border of Sunnyside and Woodside, within the confines of the 108th Precinct, when he stole credit cards from a 32-year-old man’s pocket, which was cut open. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

He struck again at 5:30 a.m., when he was still aboard the southbound 7 train. As the train was approaching the Roosevelt Avenue subway station within the confines of the 109th Precinct in Flushing, the crook snatched credit cards from a 30-year-old man’s pants pocket. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

A day later, at approximately 2:30 a.m., the suspect was on board a northbound 7 train that was approaching the Main Street subway station in Flushing, within the confines of the 109th Precinct, when he removed credit cards from a 19-year-old male victim’s front left pants pocket, which was cut open. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident.

And, most recently, the crook struck on board a southbound 7 train at approximately 3:30 a.m. on May 10. As the train was approaching the Main Street subway station in Flushing, within the confines of the 109th Precinct, the crook snatched credit cards from a 56-year-old man’s front left pants pocket, which was cut open. There were no injuries reported as a result of this incident. Police on May 14 released surveillance video and images of the suspect, who was seen entering a convenience store and shopping for Red Bull.