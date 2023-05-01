Gunman sought for firing shots on residential street in downtown Flushing last week: NYPD

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for a gunman and his four associates who were captured on video surveillance outside an adult day care center on Friday, April 26.

Four men appeared to take a large bag from the Royal Adult Day Care Center at 143-26 41st Ave. in downtown Flushing at around 4 a.m.

An NYPD spokeswoman said it has not been established yet whether a burglary occurred on the premises and was unable to say what was in the bag, adding that it is currently a reckless endangerment investigation.

Security camera footage from the location shows the ringleader gripping a black handgun that he fired multiple times at the front door of the storefront.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident, and there was property damage to the door. The perps piled into a blue SUV driven by the fifth individual, and it drove off eastbound on 41st Avenue toward Murray Hill.

The NYPD released surveillance video of the incident on Sunday and described the suspects as wearing all dark clothing. The ringleader can be seen gripping the firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.