Teenage girl in critical condition after being shot in the head in St. Albans: NYPD

Police are continuing their investigation after a 16-year-old girl was shot in the head in St. Albans on Wednesday night.

Police received a 911 call at approximately 8:30 p.m. on May 10 regarding the shooting at 121-14 Lucas St. and, upon their arrival, officers from the 113th Precinct found the 16-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound to her head, according to authorities.

EMS arrived at the scene and transported the teen to Jamaica Hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

Law enforcement sources believe that the teen, who was sitting inside a vehicle at the time of the shooting, was not the intended target, but could not offer more details when contacted by QNS Thursday morning.

There have been no arrests and there are no suspects at this time, according to a police spokesperson.

The investigation is ongoing.