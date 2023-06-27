Asian American Federation launches ‘Find Your Seoul’ campaign highlighting Murray Hill’s Korean cuisine

The Asian American Federation launched the “Find Your Seoul” campaign with a kickoff event and luncheon in Murray Hill this past weekend.

A new campaign spearheaded by the Asian American Federation (AAF) is spotlighting Murray Hill in Queens as the go-to New York City destination for authentic Korean food.

AAF launched the “Find Your Seoul” campaign with a kickoff event and luncheon in Murray Hill this past weekend.

The luncheon was preceded by a press conference to kick off the campaign, with remarks from AAF Executive Director Jo-Ann Yoo, Assemblyman Edward Braunstein and Councilman Sandra Ung. Representatives from Queens Borough President Donovan Richard’s office and Assemblyman Steven Raga’s office were also in attendance.

“It’s exciting to see the food I grew up with being served to thousands of people of all sorts of backgrounds here in Murray Hill. With this campaign, the Asian American Federation hopes to showcase this food to even more people, raise cultural awareness of the importance of food traditions of Korean culture, and uplift the local small businesses of our community,” Yoo said.

Murray Hill in Queens has grown to become the home of NYC’s largest Korean community and features some of the city’s most authentic Korean food. The “Find Your Seoul in NYC” campaign aims to promote Murray Hill as a destination for the city’s most authentic Korean food and help New Yorkers discover a diversity of Korean food beyond Korean barbecue and beyond Manhattan.

The campaign is being led by AAF, in partnership with local merchants, to heighten the profile of the neighborhood and increase awareness and foot traffic to the immigrant, Korean and Asian-owned small businesses in the community.

Ung said she looks forward to working with them to promote all of the “wonderful things happening in Murray Hill to the rest of Queens and New York City.”

“Over the past decade, a thriving restaurant and entertainment scene has established itself here in the heart of Murray Hill,” Ung said. “This new marketing campaign by the Asian American Federation will assess the community’s needs and determine not only the best path forward to ensure the continued success of the established businesses here, but also attract new ones and foster growth to strengthen this important economic center in my council district.”

According to Senator John Liu, Murray Hill’s commercial corridor is a “burgeoning business district with endless potential for both the entrepreneurs and mom-and-pop establishments as well as for the shoppers, diners and families who know this community as their home.”

“With the right resources, the sky’s the limit for this emerging hub in Flushing, and we are grateful to the Asian American Federation for its work to promote, revitalize and help this community to reach its potential,” Liu said.

Meng thanked AAF for leading the effort to promote the Murray Hill community, and raise awareness of the outstanding immigrant, Korean and Asian-owned small businesses in the neighborhood.

“These establishments have so much to offer and I look forward to more people throughout Queens, and across our region, supporting merchants in the area,” Meng said.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. said there is no place on the planet more diverse than “The World’s Borough,” as its diversity extends to its “unbeatable food scene” in Queens.

“When it comes to authentic Korean cuisine, there is no better place to enjoy it than right here in Murray Hill and all across northern Queens, where our Korean community has thrived for decades,” Richards said. “If you’re serious about finding the best Korean food in New York City, then Murray Hill is the place to spend your money.”