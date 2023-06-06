Three sought for attacking man in Cambria Heights, stealing his Jeep in Rockaway Beach: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect and his two accomplices for allegedly beating a man in Cambria Heights and taking him to his Rockaway Beach home to rob him before taking off in his jeep last month.

Police from the 105th Precinct in Queens Village are still looking for three suspects who beat up a 28-year-old man in Cambria Heights and threatened to shoot him in his Jeep before ending the victim’s terrifying ordeal in Rockaway Beach.

The incident began near the Farmbria Food Center at Linden Boulevard and 218th Street in Cambria Heights on the evening of Monday, May 22, when the victim was hanging with the three men when they became involved in an argument, police said. Two of the suspects turned on the man and punched him multiple times in his head. All three of the assailants jumped into the victim’s Jeep Wrangler, while he got into the back seat instead of running away.

One of the suspects simulated having a firearm pointed at him as they drove to a location in the vicinity of Rockaway Beach Boulevard and Beach 96th Street, police said. When they arrived at the Rockaway Beach location, the victim went into the home to retrieve cash for his attackers, but he was able to lock himself inside a room and his assailants drove off in his Jeep in an unknown direction, police said, adding that the victim sustained injuries to his face during the beating.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of one of the suspects, who was seen wearing a purple hoodie and black sweatpants.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the three perpetrators.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.