BP Richards, DA Katz host Pride celebration at Queens Borough Hall

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards and District Attorney Melinda Katz hosted a pride celebration on Wednesday, June 14, at Queens Borough Hall where several leaders in the LGBTQIA+ community were honored for their work and activism.

“Happy Pride, Queens! I thank everyone who helped us celebrate, including Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, fellow elected officials, honorees, cosponsors and performers,” Richards said. “In Queens, we will continue to fight alongside our LGBTQIA+ community members to ensure their rights are embedded in our society. Pride isn’t just about acceptance, it’s about defending the rights of our neighbors, friends and family members to live freely and proudly — regardless of who they love and how they identify. And in Queens, we will always unapologetically stand up for our LGBTQIA+ communities.”

ABC7 Eyewitness News Reporter Derick Waller served as the MC for the evening. Both Richards and Katz selected people and organizations to be honored for their activism in the LGBTQIA+ community.

Among the individuals and organizations honored for their work were the late Jim Diego, CUNY LGBTQIA+ Consortium, Colectivo Intercultural TransGrediendo, Therese Rodriguez and Eddie Valentin. Katz also honored Assistant District Attorney George J Deluca-Farrugia. Richards presented each honoree with a citation.

In addition to Richards and Katz, several other local elected officials were on hand for the event, including Assembly members Catalina Cruz, Jessica Gonzalez-Rojas and Steven Raga, as well as City Councilwoman Lynn Schulman.

Attendees were treated to several performances throughout the evening from Restated A Capella, Julz Oricci and Widow 007, Sundari, Gotham Dance Theater, Darylin LaFontaine, Broadway Barkada and Fogo Azul.