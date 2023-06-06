Quantcast
Queens Community Board 5 to host monthly meeting in Middle Village on June 14

By Anthony Medina
Community board 5
Community Board 5 (CB 5) will host its next public hearings and board meeting inside the Christ the King High School, at 68-02 Metropolitan Ave., in Middle Village, on Wednesday, June 14. The meeting will begin at 7:30 p.m.

CB 5’s agenda includes a public hearing regarding the proposed City of Yes Carbon Neutrality Citywide Zoning Text Amendment, which aims to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

The second public hearing will include a proposed adult-use cannabis dispensary at 74-03 Metropolitan Avenue, in Middle Village. 

The board received notice from the business, The Cannabis Place, under Social Equity Caurd JV LLC, of intent to file an application for a cannabis dispensary with the N.Y. State Office of Cannabis Management, according to CB 5.  

Also on the agenda, a review of current applications for the sale of alcoholic beverages locally, a review of building demolition notices, committee reports and nominations and elections of executive committee members.

For additional information, or to register to speak in advance, please call CB 5 at 718-366-1834 or email at [email protected]

The meeting will be live-streamed on YouTube and posted on the CB 5 website

