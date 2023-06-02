Quantcast
Queens nurse relocates medical office to Forest Hills, hopes to inspire others to open their own practice

By John Schilling
comments
nurse
Entrance Stephanie Khan Family Practice, Forest Hills.
Photos courtesy of Stephanie M. Khan Family Practice

Stephanie M. Khan Family Practice in Forest Hills celebrated the opening of its new office at 110-78 Queens Blvd. with a ribbon-cutting ceremony last week.

Dr. Kimberly Cline, President of Long Island University

Power Women with Victoria Schneps

George Hadjiconstantinou (Left) from Queens Chamber of Commerce Strategic Program Manager. Stephanie Khan (Middle). Angelina Puchayev (Right), Next to Luis Gonzalez General Manager. Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues.

Originally from Howard Beach, Stephanie Khan first started working in Forest Hills as a nurse practitioner during the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. During this time, Khan quickly became a popular presence in the community, offering home care services and vaccines to older adults in the area. 

Now Khan’s focus has expanded to the rest of the community as they navigate their personal health journeys. Khan’s practice offers a wide range of services from COVID-19 testing and annual physicals to telemedicine, IV infusions and injections therapy, medical marijuana, and more.

“She wants to focus on educating the community at large about their chronic illnesses, disease process, how treatments and lifestyle changes play a vital role in their well-being,” read a statement from the practice.

Khan received her undergraduate degree from Molloy University in Rockville Centre in 2012. Soon after graduation, she began work as a registered nurse at NYU Langone Health in New York City. In 2017, she started working there as a nurse practitioner where she still continues practicing.

In relocating her practice from its previous location at 110-50 Queens Blvd., Khan hopes to inspire others to serve their communities.

“She would like to see future nurses and nurse practitioners empowered to follow her steps in being independent providers that will better serve and enhance the health and well-being of the community,” the practice’s statement continued.

For more information, call Stephanie M. Khan Family Practice at (718) 309-2827.

