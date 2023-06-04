Victoria’s Secrets: Celebrations galore

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It was a joyful night from the moment I opened the front door of the legendary Maestro’s Caterers in the Bronx, where we hosted our Power Women of the Bronx event.

As the honorees gathered for the “power hour” before the event to network and mingle with each other, I was moved by the success, enthusiasm and gratitude of each of the women.

Leading the introductions was the extraordinary Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and Bronx DA Darcel D. Clark. They repeatedly said that people try to “bring down” the Bronx, but Schneps Media and our Bronx Times and Bronx Times Reporter (and bxtimes.com) “lift up” and celebrate the borough and its people! We sure do!

There are so many strong, successful women making a difference every day and I felt blessed to put the spotlight on them and salute them.

I loved that we honored a mother, community activist Irene Estrada, and her two daughters Erica Bukowiecki and Daisy Gonzalez, who serve in the NYPD. They have devoted their lives to keeping us safe. And their mother Irene’s smiles and pride lit up the room.

It’s my great joy to see the extraordinary people my events team brings together!

Later in the week, we celebrated the “opening” of the summer season with our traditional Memorial Day party in the Hamptons. We invited our clients to say “thank you” for their support. After all, our theme is “we’re all about you,” the successful people who have worked with Dan’s Papers for the marketing of their businesses.

A glorious, sunny evening was the perfect backdrop for our cocktail party and the sun warmed our souls as we celebrated each other.

Memorial Day, a holiday recognizing those lost in battles protecting our country, began as “Decoration Day” because across the USA, flowers bloomed by May 30 and putting flowers by soldiers’ graves and memorializing their bravery began the tradition that is now known as Memorial Day. It’s so appropriate that we have a day to give gratitude to those who fought to protect our democracy.

My daughter Elizabeth and son Josh launched the summer’s wine and food events with Dan’s Papers Rosé Soirée at the Southampton Performing Arts Center. It was a sensational success and more than 700 joyous people danced, sang and relished the elegant environment, as well as the performers, musicians and, of course, the great foods and rosé wines that were served.

At the same time, it was a fantastic few days of family gathering and, to my delight, every bedroom in my house was filled. After all, that’s what a home is for!

I’m so grateful they came to visit!

Thank you Barth’s Pharmacy

Over the weekend, I was diagnosed with COVID and the flu and when I wanted to get a prescription filled on Monday, all of the CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid pharmacies were closed in Westhampton Beach. But thanks to the entrepreneurial ownership of Barth’s Pharmacy, they were open and filled the prescription! Thank goodness for community-owned pharmacies!