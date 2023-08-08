Holden to screen silent film ‘Speedy’ at Juniper Valley Park featuring live-performance

Councilman Robert Holden will once again send Middle Village into The Roaring Twenties with another free screening of the silent movie classic, “Speedy,” along with an accompanied live-piano performance, at Juniper Valley Park on Thursday, Aug. 17.

Steve Sterner, a legendary New York City silent film accompanist and resident silent film composer/accompanist at the Film Forum, will perform his original score while moviegoers enjoy the timeless comedy film, at 8 p.m.

“Lloyd is one of my favorite performers to play for,” raved Sterner. “People think I am that good because the film is that good.”

“Speedy” (1926) stars Harold Lloyd, the legendary comedic actor, producer and director who was most notable in the film “Safety Last!” (1923) and for his most famous role as the “Glasses Character,” according to IMBD.

Lloyd filmed Speedy on location in New York City in 1927, filming at some of the era’s most iconic locations, including Coney Island’s Luna Park and Steeplechase Park, Yankee Stadium,and on a subway car during rush hour. Baseball fans may recognize an extended appearance by Babe Ruth, who makes a feature in a comedic taxi ride scene to the iconic Yankee Stadium.

“Speedy is a timeless masterpiece that not only entertains with its comedy and thrills but also serves as a vital reminder of the significance of showcasing cinema and history to our current generation,” said Council Member Holden. “I’m beyond happy to partner with the NYC Department of Parks and Recreation to bring this movie and many others to our parks.”