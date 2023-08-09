Christ the King High School welcomes kids from Queensbridge nonprofit for basketball camp

More than a dozen kids between the ages of 9 and 13 from Operation Safe Block Inc. participated in a four-week-long basketball camp held by Christ the King High School in Middle Village.

Thanks in large part to an anonymous donation, more than a dozen kids between the ages of 9 and 13 from Operation Safe Block Inc. participated in a four-week-long basketball camp held by Christ the King High School in Middle Village. The participants got to meet and play the game with other campers and work to improve their skills.

According to Operation Safe Block President Carl Alston, it is important for these kids to be able to spend their days at this camp. It helps to keep them off the streets, where they could potentially be exposed to violence. The camp also emphasizes good decision-making and problem-solving life skills.

“It’s a good space for them and a great experience,” Alston said. “The thing we try to do [at Operation Safe Block] is keep them busy early on and get them focused on what they need to be focused on. If there are gyms available, kids need to be in the gym. If kids are in the gym, they’re off the streets. If kids are off the streest, they wouldn’t be getting into the trouble posed there. It’s all about keeping them in a good space and engaged in the things they’re interested in. Once the streets get a hold of them, it’s a long, hard road.”

The basketball camp is run by Christ the King High School Men’s Basketball Head Coach Joseph Arbitello. He estimates that at least 225 kids take part in the camp each week. Of the approximately 40 coaches and 10 administrators helping to run the camp, many of the players on the school’s basketball team take on this role.

Arbitello doesn’t just limit his teachings to basketball. He also stresses the importance of academics to these kids. In fact, he has the kids bring in their report cards and rewards those with the best grades. He believes this, combined with the players being on hand, helps to provide the kids with a glimpse into their potential future if they keep their lives on a good track.

In addition to playing basketball games with each other, the kids also spend their days at Christ the King Basketball Camp participating in contests as well as individual workouts. Arbitello estimates that the kids play three or four games each day, along with taking part in drills meant to improve their skills .

“It feels great personally to me [to be able to help these kids, including those from Operation Safe Block],” Arbitello said. “They come in every morning so happy that they make me happy. It makes you feel like you’re doing the right thing.”

For the young coaches helping to teach these kids, Arbitello said this presents a great work experience. He also emphasized the importance of them being able to mentor these kids, who may one day find themselves doing the same thing in the future. According to Arbitello, this camp helps these young coaches grow at least as much as the kids.

Arbitello played for the school’s basketball team as a student from 1991-95. In 1997, he joined the team’s coaching staff. He’s held the head coach position for the last 15 seasons.

Operation Safe Block Inc. aims to keep kids out of trouble by providing them with a safe space and positive environment where they can play, hang out and socialize with each other.