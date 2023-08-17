Electric scooter rider killed in fatal collision in Maspeth: NYPD

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A Maspeth man was fatally struck and killed in a collision while driving an electric scooter southbound on Fresh Pond Road in the northbound lanes on Wednesday, according to authorities.



Police from the 104th Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of 60th Drive and Fresh Pond Road in Maspeth at approximately 10 p.m. on Aug. 16. Upon their arrival, officers found Daniel Lio, 29, of 58-59 61st St., lying on the roadway with trauma to the body, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and transported Lio to NYC Health+Hospitals in Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Lio was riding a Fly Wing Electric scooter when he collided with a 2014 Kia Sorrento traveling northbound on Fresh Pond Road. The driver of the car, a 52-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

No arrests were made and the investigation is ongoing.

