St. Mary’s Hospital For Children in Bayside raises over $128K at annual golf outing

St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children raised $128,600 in funding for essential programs and services for its patients at its ninth annual golf outing at Morefar Back O’ Beyond in Brewster.

“St. Mary’s has changed the lives of so many of New York’s children and their families,” St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children President and CEO Dr. Edwin Simpser said. “We are grateful to these generous golfers for their ongoing philanthropic support, which ensures that St. Mary’s can continue to provide the highest level of care to New York’s children – regardless of a family’s ability to pay.”

Among those who helped to arrange this outing were Alliance Media Group Executive Chairman Stuart Acker, John M. Cahill II of Jones Lang LaSalle and Joe Gallitto of DJ Ambulette Services. Following the conclusion of the golf outing, the golfers were treated to a lavish barbecue and auction, with the proceeds benefiting the essential programs and services offered by the healthcare system for children.

Morefar is a private course known to be as challenging as it is beautiful. The course is also dotted with bronze exotic sculptures.

As the only center for pediatric long-term and rehabilitative care in New York City, St. Mary’s Healthcare System for Children has served the kids of New York’s for more than 150 years. It provides a continuum of care to children with medically complex conditions through its in-patient hospital facility, located in Bayside. Home care services and community programs are also provided. More than 90% of patients at St. Mary’s require a level of care that exceeds what their families can afford and what Medicaid can cover. The funds raised from philanthropic events like this golf outing are vital in helping St. Mary’s provide high quality care to some of the state’s most medically fragile children.

St. Mary’s Healthcare System is one of only a handful of organizations found in the United States that is dedicated to providing intensive rehabilitation, specialized care and education to children with special needs and life-limiting conditions.