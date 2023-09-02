Pair of thieves snatch $100K in Flushing jewelry heist: NYPD

Police are searching for the pair of thieves who robbed a Flushing jewelry store and made off with approximately $100,000 in loot on Aug. 31, according to authorities.
Police say the two unidentified male suspects entered Prince Jewelers, located at 37-11 Prince St. within the confines of the 109th Precinct, at approximately 6:30 on Aug. 31. Once inside, the thieves flashed “revolver-style firearms” and snatched approximately $100,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction.
There were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.
Police on Sept. 2 released surveillance images of the thieves.
One suspect is believed to be approximately 35 years old and has a light complexion and a slim build. He was last seen wearing a blue-collared dress shirt with a white T-shirt underneath, white pants, sunglasses, a camouflage hat and brown shoes. He was carrying a black shoulder bag around his shoulder.
The second suspect is believed to be approximately 25 years old and has a light complexion with a slim build and black hair. He was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans, black sneakers, a red hat and blue surgical gloves. He was carrying a black backpack.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s CrimeStoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.
All calls are strictly confidential.