Construction worker trapped in foundation collapse at Forest Hills home: FDNY

The FDNY rescued a construction worker who became trapped in a foundation collapse at a home near Forest Hills Stadium on Friday, Oct. 27.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The FDNY rescued a construction worker who became trapped in a foundation collapse at a home near Forest Hills Stadium on Friday morning.

The FDNY responded to a call of a person trapped at 9:01 a.m. on Oct. 27 at a residence at 99 Tennis Place in Forest Hills and were on the scene four minutes later where they discovered a construction worker trapped in debris up to his head. The corner foundation of the three-story home under construction suddenly gave way, trapping the man, according to the FDNY. A second construction worker was able to free himself prior to the FDNY’s arrival.

Personnel from the FDNY Special Operations Command units of Squad Company 270, Squad Company 288, Rescue Company 4 and Rescue Company 2 set up special trench rescue equipment. The FDNY’s elite Rescue Paramedics were in the hole, stabilizing the worker as firefighters and EMS personnel worked to free him.

“We were able to call in our special units who are trained in technical rescue,” FDNY Battalion Chief Gregory Jackman said. “Our rescue and squad companies came with their special tools and were able to extricate the worker in under 30 minutes.”

Both workers were transported by EMS to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center. The rescued worker was listed in serious, but stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries to his legs while the second worker was treated for his injuries, according to the FDNY.

More than 100 firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the scene. Inspectors from the Department of Buildings (DOB) were also at the scene to investigate the cause of the collapse.

According to a preliminary report from DOB, inspectors observed that a section of the building’s foundation had collapsed and covered a worker with concrete and dirt and they observed that no shoring was installed around the perimeter of the excavation site in the area of the collapse. In response to the collapse and in the interest of public safety the department has placed a “Full Stop Work Order” on the site and issued a violation to the contractor for their failure to properly safeguard the site.