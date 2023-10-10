Cops seek gunman who shot teen twice in South Jamaica

Cops are looking for the suspect who allegedly shot a teenage boy in South Jamaica on Oct. 9.

A teenage boy was shot twice in broad daylight on a residential block in South Jamaica on Monday afternoon, according to authorities.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica are looking for the gunman who approached the 15-year-old victim as he walked in front of 114-49 148th St. at around 1 p.m. on Oct. 9, pulled out a handgun and allegedly opened fire. The youngster was struck in the hand and his leg as the gunman ran off in an unknown direction, police said.

EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Cohen Children’s Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

The NYPD released images of the suspect that were captured on security cameras, but couldn’t provide a description as he was dressed in all black with his face covered up.

He wore a black hooded winter jacket, dark sweatpants with white stripes down the legs and a black facemask in one photo and a blue facemask in the second image.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

The 113th Precinct has reported 269 felony assaults so far in 2023, 37 fewer from the 306 reported at the same point last year, a reduction of 12.1%, according to the most recent CompStat report.