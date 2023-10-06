Two men sought in armed robbery at Fresh Meadows massage parlor: NYPD

Cops are looking for these two suspects for allegedly robbing two massage parlor workers in Fresh Meadows on Sunday night.

Two employees at a Fresh Meadows massage parlor were robbed at knifepoint on Sunday evening. Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to reports of a robbery at the Blue Sea Spa, located at 162-02 Union Tpke., after two men entered the establishment at around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 1.

One of the suspects pulled out a knife and demanded cash, while the second man attempted to forcibly remove cell phones from two employees, a 40-year-old woman and her 58-year-old co-worker. They thwarted him by holding on to the phones, but the second man snatched a purse containing $60 in cash from one of the victims, police said.

The suspects ran out of the spa in an unknown direction. The two women were not injured. The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspects and described them as being in their 20s with medium complexions and thin builds. They were last seen wearing facemasks, black hooded sweatshirts and black pants. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Oct. 1, the 107th Precinct reported 108 robbery cases so far in 2023, 35 fewer than the 143 cases reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 24.5%, according to the most recent CompStat report.