West Indian sketch comedy show coming to Tangram Mall

The West Indian sketch comedy show “Don’t Pass the Peppa Sauce” (DPTPS) will be performing at Hoi Polloi in the Tangram Mall Saturday, Oct. 14 from 6-10 p.m. The show is driven by creating and fostering inclusion and opportunity for Caribbean creatives.

Attendees of the show are advised to arrive early so that they can enjoy the music and atmosphere prior to the show. They are also invited to further immerse themselves into the Caribbean culture through the Caribbean jewelry that will be on hand, as well as the famous popsicles from “Island Pops of Crown Heights.”

DPTPS creator, actress, writer, producer and Queens native Jordana Persad and her team will be performing Caribbean Romeo and Juliet. “We couldn’t be happier to be in my borough Queens,” Persad said.

Joining DPTPS at Hoi Polloi will be special guest performers Lyn and the Yard Polerz, as well as Heavy Hitter DJ Fatfingaz. A signature batch of Rum Punch will be whipped up by Hoi Polloi to mark this performance.

Tickets are now available for $18.07 per person on Eventbrite.com.