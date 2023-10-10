Woodhaven Street Fair transforms Jamaica Avenue to bustling multicultural delight

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Once again, the Woodhaven Business Improvement District transformed Jamaica Avenue in Woodhaven into an all-inclusive multicultural epicenter in its annual street fair on Sunday, Oct. 8.

Stretching along Jamaica Avenue, from 80th Street to Woodhaven Boulevard, this bustling street fair featured hundreds of food vendors, restaurants and local businesses, delighting Queens residents with a variety of choices.

From savory kebabs to delectable pupusas and mouthwatering tacos, the avenue’s eateries set up shop right outside their doors, allowing fairgoers to savor their favorite local dishes while immersing themselves in the festivities. Most of the buzz for the day, with lines stretching down for blocks, were the classic fried food vendors selling funnel cakes, deep-fried Oreos, and more fried delicacies.

Besides the large array of food options, merchants selling a variety of clothing, jewelry, home decor and handmade crafts engulfed the street fair with a mixture of items for sale. Many residents were seen walking around with Bamboo pillows, sold at a discount, and brightly colored ponchos, but there were plenty of other unique items catching the attention of locals.

Jon Perricone, the executive director of the Woodhaven BID called this year’s street fair a success.

“We received some feedback from the business owners on the day of the fair, who told us that they were happy that they participated. They felt that there was a diversity of vendors that cater to a lot of needs of the community,” said Perricone. “They saw a really significant crowd of people that were coming through, and they’re looking forward to continuing this for next year.”