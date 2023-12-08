Bayside man busted in Murray Hill sexual abuse investigation: NYPD

The NYPD arrested a Bayside man and charged him with sex crimes and kidnapping charges for allegedly forcing a woman into a Murray Hill alleyway where she was sexually abused, police said.

Detectives from the 109th Precinct in Flushing arrested a Bayside man and charged him with sex crimes, assault and kidnapping just days after he allegedly attacked a woman in Murray Hill.

Myung Park, 40, of 47th Road near Oakland Lake was booked at the 109th Precinct on Dec. 7 for allegedly sexually abusing a woman in an alleyway on the morning of Monday, Dec.4.

The 43-year-old victim was standing in front of a Korean restaurant at 160-30 Northern Blvd. at around 5:15 a.m. when Park allegedly approached and forcefully pulled her into an alley a half-block away, where he proceeded to sexually abuse her, police said. He then fled the alley way on foot heading westbound on Northern Boulevard toward 160th Street.

EMS responded to the crime scene and transported the victim to NYC Health + Hospital/Queens, where she was listed in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Park is charged with assault, kidnapping, and a number of sex crimes, according to the NYPD.