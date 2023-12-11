Quantcast
Opinion

Op-Ed: JCRC-NY wishes you a happy Chanukah

By the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York Posted on
Chanukah
Photo courtesy of the JCRC

The story of Chanukah recounts the victory of the Maccabees and how one night’s worth of oil miraculously burned for 8 days and 8 nights, giving our people enough light to carry us through the darkest of times.

As we light our menorahs this Chanukah, let us remember that even the smallest flames can hold immense power and ours has always been a story of hope. Let us come together as a community to foster deeper connections with our loved ones, strengthening our appreciation for every moment shared. Take this opportunity to fill hearts and homes with gratitude and optimism, igniting spirits with resilience; as the menorah’s flame grows brighter each night, so will the spirit of our community.

Happy Chanukah to you and your loved ones. May this holiday season be filled with hope, compassion, and peace for all.

Chag Sameach,

JCRC-NY President Bennett Golub, JCRC-NY Chair Cheryl Fishbein and JCRC-NY Interim CEO Noam Gildboord

About the Author

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Things to do in Queens

Post an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Dining & Nightlife

Entertainment

Police & Fire

Related Articles

More from Around New York