Op-Ed: JCRC-NY wishes you a happy Chanukah

The story of Chanukah recounts the victory of the Maccabees and how one night’s worth of oil miraculously burned for 8 days and 8 nights, giving our people enough light to carry us through the darkest of times.

As we light our menorahs this Chanukah, let us remember that even the smallest flames can hold immense power and ours has always been a story of hope. Let us come together as a community to foster deeper connections with our loved ones, strengthening our appreciation for every moment shared. Take this opportunity to fill hearts and homes with gratitude and optimism, igniting spirits with resilience; as the menorah’s flame grows brighter each night, so will the spirit of our community.

Happy Chanukah to you and your loved ones. May this holiday season be filled with hope, compassion, and peace for all.

Chag Sameach,

JCRC-NY President Bennett Golub, JCRC-NY Chair Cheryl Fishbein and JCRC-NY Interim CEO Noam Gildboord