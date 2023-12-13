New Panera Bread opens doors in Ozone Park

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A new Panera Bread located on Cross Bay Boulevard in Ozone Park officially opened its doors to customers on Monday, Dec. 11.

The fast-casual restaurant and bakery-cafe franchise with thousands of locations nationwide—and across 11 countries—brings a wide selection of food and beverage options to its new Ozone Park location, at 137-20 Cross Bay Blvd.

Known for serving soups, salads, and sandwiches, Panera Bread also offers alternatives to breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Tim Doherty, president and chief operating officer of Doherty Enterprises Inc. — a franchisee of Panera Bread — shared enthusiasm over the new store opening.

“We are so excited to open our newest Panera Bread bakery-cafe in Ozone Park, Queens,” Doherty said. “We can’t wait to bring the Panera Bread experience including freshly baked bread, wholesome meals, and comfortable dining to Ozone Park residents.”

The Panera Bread location is one of many food businesses along Cross Bay Boulevard, with the storefront being only a few blocks away from Lindenwood and Howard Beach. A limited number of parking spaces are available to customers, with the store accessible for bus riders of the Q11, Q21, Q52, and Q53 buses.

At the site of the once-pet foods and supplies store, Animal Pantry, the Panera Bread adds another option for quick eats in Ozone Park. The Ozone Park Residents Block Association also shared news of the Panera Bread’s opening.

Another store with much anticipation of being reopened in the area is the Marshalls department store on 92-10 Rockaway Blvd. Marshalls closed in June for building repairs.

According to the Marshalls’ website, the store will reopen on Sunday, Dec. 17.