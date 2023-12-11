Police on the hunt for suspects in Queens and Brooklyn robberies

Police are asking for the public’s assistance to identify two men who are allegedly responsible for a citywide robbery pattern.

The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to find and identify two men allegedly responsible for a citywide robbery pattern in Ridgewood and Bushwick earlier this month.

According to police, at approximately 4:55 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, in the confines of the 104th Precinct, the two individuals allegedly robbed a 46-year-old at gunpoint in the vicinity of George Street and Seneca Avenue, in Ridgewood. One of the wanted crooks placed the gun at the victim’s side while the other forcibly removed their belongings, police said.

Later that evening, at 6:25 p.m., police from the 83rd Precinct in Brooklyn received a report of a robbery inside a commercial business near Irving Avenue and Menahan Street, in Bushwick.

Police said a 24-year-old store employee was confronted by one of the perps inside the store, while the other suspect went behind the counter and stole the money from the register.

There were no injuries reported to police in both reported incidents, authorities said. The two wanted men fled both scenes on foot in unknown locations.

In media shared by the NYPD, the first individual is described as a male with light complexion, approximately 5’8″ tall and medium build. He was last seen wearing a green sweater, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Police described the second individual as a male with medium complexion, approximately 5’10” tall and medium build. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, black winter hat and black shoes.

Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips.