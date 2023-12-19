Crunching the Queens crime numbers: felony assaults rising, burglaries declining

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

The number of reported felony assault cases in Queens has increased over the last month when compared to the same period in 2022, according to the latest crime stats released by the NYPD on Monday.

Felony assault cases have increased in both northern and southern Queens for the 28-day period from Nov. 20 through Dec. 17, compared to the same 28-day period last year.

In northern Queens, felony assault cases over the 28-day period went up 15%, from 167 last year to 192 this year. The numbers also jumped in southern Queens, up 8.4%, from 178 to 193.

The most significant increase over the 28-day period in northern Queens was within the confines of the 110th Precinct, which covers Corona and Elmhurst. Cases in the precinct increased from 30 last year to 45 this year.

In southern Queens, the biggest increase took place within the confines of the 106th Precinct, which oversees Howard Beach, Lindenwood and Ozone Park. Felony assault cases doubled there, from 18 last year to 36 this year.

While felony assault is on the upswing in Queens, burglary is one major crime that trended down over the 28-day period compared to last year. Both northern and southern Queens have experienced fewer reported burglary cases during that time.

In northern Queens, burglaries plummeted a whopping 35.4%, from 229 in 2022 to 148 this year. The decline in southern Queens is more modest, decreasing 6.5%, from 93 to 87.

While all but one precinct in northern Queens experienced a decline in burglaries, the 109th Precinct, which covers Flushing, Queensboro Hill, College Point, Whitestone and Bay Terrace, saw the most significant drop in cases. Burglaries there went down from 78 last year to 36 this year.

The precinct in southern Queens that saw the most significant drop in burglaries was the 113th Precinct, which covers Hollis, South Jamaica, South Ozone Park and St. Albans. Cases there went down from 11 last year to five this year.

During the 28-day period, the number of major crimes—which include murder, rape, robbery, felony assault, burglary, grand larceny and grand larceny of vehicles—dipped in northern Queens compared to last year but underwent an uptick in southern Queens. In northern Queens, major crimes decreased 3.8%, from 1,254 last year to 1,207 this year. Meanwhile, southern Queens experienced a 2.9% increase, from 770 to 792.