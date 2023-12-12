Two men shot, one fatally, on St. Albans street early Tuesday: NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a double shooting in St. Albans on Tuesday morning that killed one man and injured another.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Two men were shot, one fatally, on a St. Albans street early Tuesday morning, according to the NYPD.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to multiple 911 calls of a double shooting that took place at the intersection of 199th Street and Hollis Avenue near the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses at around 5 a.m. on Dec. 12.

Officers discovered a 31-year-old and a 32-year-old with gunshot wounds to their torsos. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the 31-year-old victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 32-year-old man was transported by EMS to North Shore University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition. The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification. There are no arrests, and no known motive for the fatal shooting, and the investigation remains ongoing, according to an NYPD spokesman.