Hop on over to Easter egg hunts happening in southeast Queens

Easter weekend is only a hop away, and an easter egg hunt is a great way to celebrate. An egg hunt is one of the most time-honored traditions to celebrate the springtime holiday.

This year, Easter Sunday falls on Sunday, March 31st. For families living in southeast Queens, check out the list below to see local egg hunt events happening over the next few weeks.

Ausome Talks Presents Easter Egg Hunt- March 23rd

Local organization Ausome Talks is hosting a full day of Easter activities. Sign in starts at 11:45 a.m. and families can enjoy food from local vendors, arts and crafts, a bouncy castle, and the main event- the easter egg hunt.

The event is located at 179-37 137th Ave. in Jamaica.

Rsvp at Ausometalks.com

The 113th Precinct Presents 2,000 Easter Egg Hunt- March 28th

Join volunteers from the NYPD 113th Precinct for a day filled with family fun. The first come first serve event starts at noon at Roy Wilkins Family Center, located at 177 Street and Baisley Boulevard. Scan the QR code on the flier below to pre-register.

Trinity Strong Presents Easter Egg Hunt- March 30th

Join the Trinity Chapter No. 32 for a family friendly Easter egg hunt. The event starts at 11a.m., located at the Baisley Pond Park baseball field.

In case of inclement weather, the location would be at Lebanon Lodge 107-51 Guy R. Brewer Blvd.

Phelaime’s Event Hall Easter Egg Hunt- March 31st

Ozone Park families now have a place to play this Easter. Located at 97-03 101 Ave., Phelaime’s Event Hall boasts a day filled with games, prizes, music, food and more.

Contact (347)-282-8487 to RSVP

3rd Annual Spring Fest and Egg Hunt-April 6th

The spring fest is a day filled with family events hosted by Council Member Nantasha Williams, state Sen. Leroy Comrie and Assemblymember Alicia Hyndman. The festival is located at Archie Springer Park and begins at 12 p.m.

Registration is required. Sign up here