Queensboro Dance Festival unveils Summer 2024 lineup and venues

The Summer 2024 Queensboro Dance Festival, slated to run from June 8 through Sept. 15, will include more than 30 scheduled performances at various venues throughout the borough.
Dance performances, themed parties, and classes are among the events that will be held in various outdoor spaces. Attendance for each of them is free.
A total of 24 Queens-based dance companies will participate in this year’s Queensboro Dance Festival. These dance companies represent diverse cultures and styles, reflecting the residents and immigrant groups now calling Queens home. Some of the featured dance styles for this year’s festival include Greek Zeibekiko, Argentine folk, Indigenous Philippines, modern, Chinese, salsa, tap, Mexican, Odissi, Hula, Flamenco, Kathak, Ecuadorian, Jazz, Afro-Caribbean, Bolivian Caporales, ballet, hip-hop and street styles.
The over 30 outdoor events will span numerous Queens neighborhoods, including Jackson Heights, Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside, Astoria, Corona and Woodhaven. This year, new locations have also been added, such as in Far Rockaway, Ridgewood, Flushing, Bayside and Jamaica.
Many of these events will have themes, such as a summer garden party, block party jams, and the 60th Anniversary of the 1964 World’s Fair. Special guests will also be in attendance throughout the season, and there will also be live local bands and dance studios, senior dance troupes, and popups to honor breakdance becoming a category at this summer’s upcoming Olympics.
The 24 dance companies taking part in the Summer 2024 Queensboro Dance Festival include:
- Barbara Mahler Dances
- CarNYval Dancers
- Chieh and Yoyo
- Cole Collective
- Cucala Dance Company
- DANCE FOR THE PEOPLE
- Drye/Marinaro Dance Company
- Flamenco Latino
- Gotham Dance Theater
- IMMA KAT
- Kalli Siamidou
- Kinding Sindaw
- Manhatitlan
- Monali NandyMazumdar
- Nā Pua Mai Ka Lani Nuioka
- Neela Dance Academy
- Ricardo Osorio “El Niño”
- Rosemarie Madrid Dance Company
- San Simon Sucre New York
- sarAika movement collective
- Sheep Meadow Dance Theatre
- Silvana Brizuela Weigel
- The Kingdom Dance Company
- Umami Playground
The dates, times and locations for each event are:
- June 8: 3-7 p.m., 34th Avenue (93rd-94th, 89-90th) and Travers Park (rain date June 9)
- June 21: 5-6 p.m., Evergreen Park, Ridgewood
- June 23: 2-4 p.m., Murray Playground, Long Island City
- June 28: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Modega Dance Studio
- June 29: 2-4 p.m., 46th Avenue Plaza, Long Island City
- June 30: 5-6 p.m., Beach 94th Stage, Far Rockaway
- July 6: 6-7 p.m., B17th Stage, Far Rockaway
- July 13: 6-7 p.m., Windmuller Park, Woodside
- July 7: 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Modega Dance Studio
- July 14: 2-4 p.m., 71st Avenue Plaza, Ridgewood
- July 21: 5-6 p.m., Roy Wilkins Park, Jamaica
- July 28: 1 p.m., Rufus King Park
- July 28: 5 p.m., Corona Plaza
- July 30: 6 p.m., Gantry Plaza State Park, Long Island City
- Aug. 1: 4-6 p.m., Lowery Plaza, Sunnyside
- Aug. 3: 5-6 p.m., Queensbridge Park
- Aug. 4: 6-7 p.m., Unisphere, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park
- Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14: 6-7 p.m.; Dances Around the World’s Boro dance class series, Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City
- Aug. 10: 6-7 p.m., Hunter’s Point South Park, Long Island City
- Aug. 11: 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Modega Dance Studio
- Aug. 11: 5-9 p.m.; family programming, CultureLab, Long Island City
- Aug. 15: 7-8:30 p.m., Forest Park, Woodhaven
- Aug. 17: 5-6 p.m., Fort Totten
- Aug. 18: 5-6 p.m., Diversity Plaza, Jackson Heights
- Aug. 24: 3-4 p.m., Glow Cultural Center, Flushing
- Aug. 27: 6-7 p.m. (rain date Aug. 28), Athens Square, Astoria
- Sep. 10: 6-9 p.m., Queens Theatre
- Sep. 14: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Season Finale Shows 1 and 2, Queens Theatre
- Sep. 15: 5 p.m., Season Finale Show 3, Queens Theatre
Event lineups and updates will be available at www.queensborodancefestival.org.
The main mission of the Queensboro Dance Festival is to strengthen the borough’s dance community and inspire a greater appreciation for dance. The Festival serves neighborhood communities that lack arts access and provides professional development resources for Queens dancers.
Contributors who helped make possible the 2024 season of the Queensboro Dance Festival include the New York State Council on the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, City Parks Foundation and Partnerships for Parks through the NYC Green Fund, NYC and Company Foundation, New York City Council Member Julie Won, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Mathis Pfhol Foundation and WQXR. Sponsorship support was provided by Ridgewood Bank, Resorts World Gives, Elmhurst Hospital and Koeppel Group.