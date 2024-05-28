Queensboro Dance Festival unveils Summer 2024 lineup and venues

The Summer 2024 Queensboro Dance Festival, slated to run from June 8 through Sept. 15, will include more than 30 scheduled performances at various venues throughout the borough.

Dance performances, themed parties, and classes are among the events that will be held in various outdoor spaces. Attendance for each of them is free.

A total of 24 Queens-based dance companies will participate in this year’s Queensboro Dance Festival. These dance companies represent diverse cultures and styles, reflecting the residents and immigrant groups now calling Queens home. Some of the featured dance styles for this year’s festival include Greek Zeibekiko, Argentine folk, Indigenous Philippines, modern, Chinese, salsa, tap, Mexican, Odissi, Hula, Flamenco, Kathak, Ecuadorian, Jazz, Afro-Caribbean, Bolivian Caporales, ballet, hip-hop and street styles.

The over 30 outdoor events will span numerous Queens neighborhoods, including Jackson Heights, Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside, Astoria, Corona and Woodhaven. This year, new locations have also been added, such as in Far Rockaway, Ridgewood, Flushing, Bayside and Jamaica.

Many of these events will have themes, such as a summer garden party, block party jams, and the 60th Anniversary of the 1964 World’s Fair. Special guests will also be in attendance throughout the season, and there will also be live local bands and dance studios, senior dance troupes, and popups to honor breakdance becoming a category at this summer’s upcoming Olympics.

The 24 dance companies taking part in the Summer 2024 Queensboro Dance Festival include:

The dates, times and locations for each event are:

June 8: 3-7 p.m., 34th Avenue (93rd-94th, 89-90th) and Travers Park (rain date June 9)

June 21: 5-6 p.m., Evergreen Park, Ridgewood

June 23: 2-4 p.m., Murray Playground, Long Island City

June 28: 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., Modega Dance Studio

June 29: 2-4 p.m., 46th Avenue Plaza, Long Island City

June 30: 5-6 p.m., Beach 94th Stage, Far Rockaway

July 6: 6-7 p.m., B17th Stage, Far Rockaway

July 13: 6-7 p.m., Windmuller Park, Woodside

July 7: 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Modega Dance Studio

July 14: 2-4 p.m., 71st Avenue Plaza, Ridgewood

July 21: 5-6 p.m., Roy Wilkins Park, Jamaica

July 28: 1 p.m., Rufus King Park

July 28: 5 p.m., Corona Plaza

July 30: 6 p.m., Gantry Plaza State Park, Long Island City

Aug. 1: 4-6 p.m., Lowery Plaza, Sunnyside

Aug. 3: 5-6 p.m., Queensbridge Park

Aug. 4: 6-7 p.m., Unisphere, Flushing Meadows-Corona Park

Aug. 6, 7, 13, 14: 6-7 p.m.; Dances Around the World’s Boro dance class series, Socrates Sculpture Park, Long Island City

Aug. 10: 6-7 p.m., Hunter’s Point South Park, Long Island City

Aug. 11: 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Modega Dance Studio

Aug. 11: 5-9 p.m.; family programming, CultureLab, Long Island City

Aug. 15: 7-8:30 p.m., Forest Park, Woodhaven

Aug. 17: 5-6 p.m., Fort Totten

Aug. 18: 5-6 p.m., Diversity Plaza, Jackson Heights

Aug. 24: 3-4 p.m., Glow Cultural Center, Flushing

Aug. 27: 6-7 p.m. (rain date Aug. 28), Athens Square, Astoria

Sep. 10: 6-9 p.m., Queens Theatre

Sep. 14: 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Season Finale Shows 1 and 2, Queens Theatre

Sep. 15: 5 p.m., Season Finale Show 3, Queens Theatre

Event lineups and updates will be available at www.queensborodancefestival.org.

The main mission of the Queensboro Dance Festival is to strengthen the borough’s dance community and inspire a greater appreciation for dance. The Festival serves neighborhood communities that lack arts access and provides professional development resources for Queens dancers.

Contributors who helped make possible the 2024 season of the Queensboro Dance Festival include the New York State Council on the Arts, NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, City Parks Foundation and Partnerships for Parks through the NYC Green Fund, NYC and Company Foundation, New York City Council Member Julie Won, Mertz Gilmore Foundation, Mathis Pfhol Foundation and WQXR. Sponsorship support was provided by Ridgewood Bank, Resorts World Gives, Elmhurst Hospital and Koeppel Group.