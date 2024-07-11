AM Andrew Hevesi secures major victories for families and children, urges Governor’s approval on key legislation

Assemblyman Hevesi debates on the Assembly floor this year, prior to the passing of his bill A.3580 in both legislative houses.

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi’s legislative acumen has led to the successful passage of a dozen new bills this year, significantly enhancing support for families, children and disabled New Yorkers.

The Queens Assemblymember, representing New York State Assembly District 28, serves the constituents of Forest Hills, Rego Park, Middle Village, Kew Gardens and parts of Ridgewood.

As Chair of the Assembly Standing Committee on Children and Families, Hevesi has spearheaded numerous initiatives, both in Albany and his district, aiming to bring vital resources to the greater Queens community. He considers this year’s legislative session an overall success.

“Overall, it was a successful session for my committee’s priorities,” Hevesi shared with QNS. “We are particularly encouraged by the additional $25 million for NPSE grants and the expansion of Child Tax Credits to families across all incomes.”

Earlier this year, Hevesi led a bipartisan coalition of over 60 legislators in advocating for increased funding for the Nonpublic School Safety Equipment (NPSE) Grant funding. Their efforts resulted in a $25 million increase, bringing the total funding to $70 million for religious and private school institutions.

Under Hevesi’s leadership, the expansion of the Empire State Child Tax credit by an additional $350 million was successfully enacted. This legislation provides New York families with crucial financial support, helping them afford essentials such as food, clothing and rent.

“Looking ahead, we aim to continue expanding tax credits and childcare for all families, regardless of income or type of work,” Hevesi said.

Underfunded programs were another priority for the lawmaker, who granted a $1 million increase to help address the behavioral health of New York’s children, a $2.6 million increase for Settlement Houses that support community programs and a $2 million allocation for youth runaway and youth homeless services.

Dozens of additional legislations drafted by Hevesi gained approval in the City Council and Assembly but await the Governor’s signature. Many of the bills follow a similar goal of providing the children of city families with adequate financial aid.

For instance, Hevesi’s legislation, A.4986, looks to extend childcare assistance to families with parents working part-time, fluctuating hours, and in the service/gig industry. Although the bill was vetoed last year, fellow lawmakers showed overall support for it this time around.

This includes urging Governor Hochul to sign A.4986 — which passed the legislature with overwhelming support after the measure was vetoed last year — to extend childcare assistance to families with parents working part-time, in the service industry, the gig economy or with fluctuating work hours. Hevesi hopes the governor will sign the legislation soon.

“As of now, we are reorganizing with our legislative analysts, elected partners, advocates and on-the-ground providers to continue building on recent successes and ensure we are ready to hit the ground running in 2025,” Hevesi added.

Another bill that has received approval in both legislative houses is the Safe Shelter Act. This act will direct domestic violence shelters to accommodate single adults in spaces initially designed for families.

Another significant achievement is the House-approved Safe Landings Act. This bill grants family courts the authority to enforce their orders, ensuring that former foster youth who turn 21 receive essential life-management services.

Hevesi also spearheaded the expansion of childcare subsidiary eligibility, allowing parents who don’t work traditional 9-5 jobs to receive childcare assistance. Moreover, the Adoption Assistance bill focuses on giving services to minority populations.

The bill A.3580 will ensure that disabled children who are adopted out of foster care continue to receive the benefit of the adoption subsidy if the adoptive relationship is disrupted. It also strips the financial support from parents who no longer care for adopted children and continue to receive benefits.

Overall, Hevesi remains steadfast in his legislative efforts and hopes Governor Hochul will sign the bills into law.