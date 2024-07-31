Halal smash burger spot is the newest eatery to open on Bell Boulevard in Bayside 

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Earlier this month, a new halal burger joint opened its doors on the busting Bell Boulevard in Bayside.

Hitit Burger, named after the pressing technique used to create smash burgers, offers a simple but easily customizable menu of burgers and fries. Their patties are ‘hit’ on the griddle until extra thin and seared before being topped with a slice of cheese and loaded with toppings inside a brioche bun.

Matching with the simplicity of the menu, the spot’s interior is minimalistically modern, with stone gray walls and intimate booths that can seat a duo or group of four. It is also conveniently located in the center of Bayside’s commercial district, between 39th and 40th Avenue, steps from new and old dining establishments.

The new spot opened its doors to the community two weeks ago by offering free burgers to everyone who lined up over the weekend in anticipation. The long line stretched down the block for the soft opening before officially opening for paying customers on Tuesday, July 16.

Patrons can choose between three types of burgers: Classic Smash, Jalapeno Thrill, and Veggie Smash, all available as a single, double or triple.

The smashed beef patty in the spicy Jalapeno Thrill burger is topped with pepper jack cheese, grilled onions, thinly sliced jalapeno peppers and drizzled with a homemade green jalapeno rush sauce.

For the hand-cut fries, there are also Cajun spiced or topped options, with elements of the smash burger ingredients layered on top of the fries.

Since the smash opening, the burger spot has already garnered dozens of positive reviews online. Many expressed their delight in a smash burger spot opening in the neighborhood.

The Bayside Business Improvement District (BID) also recently spotlighted the new establishment on their social media.

“Absolutely fantastic,” said Noah Sheroff, BID Executive Director, after taking a bite of the Jalapeno Thrill burger. He added that the classic loaded fries were “phenomenal.”

Hitit Burger is open daily from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and until midnight every Friday and Saturday.