Long Islander gets 3-9 years for stealing senior woman’s East Elmhurst home: DA

Bay Shore resident Marcus Wilcher was the criminal mastermind of a Queens deed theft ring that targeted senior or disabled New Yorkers to steal five homes while illegally profiting over $1 million.

A Long Island man drew the ire of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and New York Attorney General Letitia James for stealing homes from vulnerable Queens residents.

Marcus Wilcher, 48, of Carll Drive in Bay Shore, was sentenced Friday in Queens Supreme Court to three to nine years in prison for stealing an East Elmhurst home from a senior woman by using forged documents and by creating a fictitious character — the owner’s purported son — to facilitate the transaction.

According to the charges and plea agreement, the victim owned a home on 106th Street in East Elmhurst since May 1974 and was not living there in autumn 2022. On Nov. 1, 2022, Wilcher filed a deed with the city’s Department of Finance transferring the property from its rightful owner to an LLC, with a sale price of $320,000. To facilitate the property transfer, Wilcher obtained identifying information about the rightful owner, such as her date of birth and Social Security number, and then created a forged New York state driver’s license in the name of the owner. Wilcher also created an email address purported to belong to the owner and invented a character named “Paul,” who was supposed to be her son. Wilcher — operating as “Paul” — hired an attorney to represent the owner and her “son” and forged a power of attorney so the lawyer could represent the owner in real estate banking, and business transactions.

Following an investigation, it was determined that the victim did not grant power of attorney to the lawyer, and her signature on the documents was forged, the lawyer hired by Wilcher said he had never met the property owner and communicated with someone he believed to be the victim’s son; the phone number purported to belong to the owner was actually Wilcher’s number; the contract of sale for the property was electronically signed using a fake email address that was tied to Wilcher; and the proceeds from the sale of the house were transferred to bank accounts belonging to Wilcher.

“We will not allow scam artists to get away with targeting homes thinking they will make an easy profit through deed fraud,” Katz said. “I created a Housing and Worker Protection Bureau to prosecute bad actors who want to steal people’s most valuable asset, their home.”

Wilcher pleaded guilty on June 21 to grand larceny in the second degree before Queens Supreme Court Justice Leigh Cheng, who sentenced him to three to nine years in prison. The sentence will run concurrently to the sentence Wilcher also received Friday after a guilty plea in a similar deed thrift case brought by the Office of Attorney General James, who called Wilcher the leader of a Queens deed theft ring that fraudulently sold three homes in Southeast Queens without the knowledge and permission of the rightful property owners and pocketed more than $1 million from the sale proceeds.

“New Yorkers should never have to fear losing their homes to deceitful schemes like deed theft,” James said. “Marcus Wilcher and his associates targeted elderly and vulnerable New Yorkers with a predatory scheme that inflicted significant financial and emotional harm.”

Wilcher and his crew, which included disbarred attorney Anyekache Hercules, former mortgage broker Stacie Saunders and fellow co-conspirators Jerry Currin and Dean Lloyd, targeted homes owned by seniors.

Wilcher located homes in Jamaica and St. Albans in poor or rundown condition with absentee owners. Saunders then marketed the homes to investors at prices significantly below market rates for quick sales. After an investor expressed interest in purchasing a home, Wilcher would secure personal information about the real owners, including Social Security numbers and birth dates, to create falsified driver’s licenses, Social Security cards and bank cards. Wilcher and Saunders then found people to impersonate the legitimate owners of the properties at contract signings and closings.

The crew members divided up the sale proceeds amounting to over $1 million, while Wilcher took the largest cut from the three sales, transferring over $500,000 into various bank accounts he controlled.. In December 2022, James announced the arrests and indictments of Wilcher and his crew. Following the indictment her office uncovered two more home thefts in Queens committed by Wilcher, including the home in East Elmhurst.

“New Yorkers work their entire lives to secure a home, and deed theft threatens to rob them of the generational wealth they have built for their families,” James said. “I am proud of my office’s work to put a stop to this fraud displacing our most vulnerable communities, and I will continue working to keep New Yorkers safe and secure their homes.”