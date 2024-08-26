Queens Tourism Council highlights diverse dining options along the 7 line for US Open Fans

The Queens Tourism Council (QTC) is marking the start of the US Open by spotlighting the diverse dining options along the 7 train route to the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, offering tennis fans a curated guide to the best dining spots in neighborhoods like Long Island City, Sunnyside, Woodside, Jackson Heights and Flushing.

The 7 train, unofficially nicknamed the “International Express” due to the wide range of culturally diverse neighborhoods that it passes through, traverses “Little India,” “Little Tibet,” “Little Thailand” and many other ethnic enclaves before reaching the largest Chinese-American hub in the United States at Flushing.

QTC is encouraging US Open fans to make stops on their way to and from the National Tennis Center, providing multiple suggestions for each neighborhood along the way.

In Long Island City, QTC recommends French eatery Tournesol, Vietnamese sandwich shop Bahn Mí Stop, Quebec-inspired steakhouse M. Wells and Peruvian staple Jora. The tourism council also recommends a stop at Terrone and Santa Chiara Caffe for some sweet and savory Italian creations, and additionally suggests a stop at Fifth Hammer Brewing and Finback LIC for those craving a beer after a long day of tennis.

QTC recommends visits to a diverse range of eateries in Sunnyside and Woodside, including I Love Paraguay and Ecuadorian restaurant Rincon Melania for Latin American flavors, and a visit to Tito Rad’s for a taste of the Philippines. The tourism council also advises tennis fans to savor the flavor of Italy with a stop at Sotto La Stelle and encourages a visit to local watering holes Alewife Brewing and the Lowery Bar and Grill.

Tennis fans are advised to enjoy Indian and Nepalese fare at Jackson Heights-based eateries Angel Indian Restaurant and Himalayan Yak, while a range of South American treats are on offer at Latin American fusion Chiflez.

Of the hundreds of Asian restaurants based in Flushing, QTC recommends a trip to Leaf Bar and Lounge, Shanghai You Garden and Yo Sushi Japanese.

QTC Director Rob MacKay said the diversity along the 7 line has created a mouthwatering selection of local restaurants, offering something for every palate.

“I’ve heard many people say that Queens is ‘the most diverse country in the world. It’s probably true, but I’d argue that it’s also the most delicious,” MacKay said. “I’m so grateful and excited to work with our exceptional eateries and the US Open to provide this unique opportunity to enjoy great meals and support local businesses.”

For a complete list of recommended restaurants along the 7 line, including suggestions from Queens natives, click here.