Glendale community gathers for 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Dry Harbor Playground, honoring victims and first responders

The 9/11 Memorial Garden off of Myrtle Avenue in Glendale and within steps of the Dry Harbor Playground.

Community leaders and Glendale residents came together on Sunday, Sept. 8, for a solemn prayer and remembrance ceremony at Dry Harbor Playground, honoring the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

The American Day Parade Committee, established in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, hosted the ceremony alongside FDNY and NYPD members at the memorial stone engraved with the names of those lost in the World Trade Center tragedy.

Community Board 5 Chairperson Vincent Arcuri led this year’s program with support from Dolores Capace, Dori Figliola and Michelle Cook. Guest speakers took turns highlighting the importance of remembering Sept. 11.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz attended the memorial ceremony and reminded others to educate the younger generation about what happened on 9/11.

“I’m the district attorney, and one might ask, what do I do when I come out to these types of events? I’m here because, number one, I’m an American, but number two, young people here should know that we remember and that they should learn from us what happened, the heroism of our civil servants,” Katz shared.

Firefighters from Engine 286/Ladder 135 stood solemnly alongside elected officials who spoke about the significance of honoring the lives lost on that tragic day.

Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr., representing District 15, spoke about the lives lost in the aftermath of 9/11. He reflected on the Latin phrase “E Pluribus Unum,” found on U.S. currency, to emphasize how a single tragic event has united and strengthened communities.

“One tragedy brings us all together as one community,” Addabbo said.

Council Member Joann Ariola spoke about the enduring spirit of being an American, which helped unite people during the nation’s darkest days.

“I believe it was a year ago yesterday that three firefighters on the top of a rubble of steel planted a flag because that flag says that America will always stand,” said Ariola.

Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi reminded attendees that heroes, especially first responders, are present throughout the city and should be remembered, particularly when political divisions threaten to pull people apart.

“Coming back here today to remember that we are Americans; we are heroes; we are all on the same team despite our differences, is a crucially important value and it’s a crucially important event for us to be here every year to remember we are the citizens of the greatest country in the history of the world,” Hevesi said.

Members of the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts of America placed roses by the memorial stone as attendees read aloud the names of the 42 individuals from the neighborhood who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Father Peter Stamm from Sacred Heard Church delivered the opening prayer, and Rabbi Avrohom Hecht blessed the memorial.

The Vietnam Veterans of America and Chapter 32 Allied Veterans of Ridgewood and Glendale, presided over the memorial ceremony.