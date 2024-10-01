Gov. Hochul celebrates topping-out of JFK Terminal 6, marks major milestone for Queens jobs and economy

The new Terminal 6 at JFK hits a milestone with its topping-off ceremony on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2024.

A significant construction milestone was celebrated at John F. Kennedy International Airport Tuesday as Gov. Kathy Hochul and hundreds of union construction workers gathered for the topping-out ceremony of the new $4.2 billion Terminal 6.

The ceremony marked the completion of the terminal’s steel framework, a major step in JFK’s ongoing transformation.

Terminal 6, which will be 1.2 million square feet when built, will feature cutting-edge technology, expanded gate capacity, and a variety of amenities, enhancing the traveler experience. The terminal will open in phases, with the first phase—comprising the arrivals and departures hall and the first five gates—set to open in 2026. The remaining five gates are expected to be operational by 2028.

Hochul said the topping out represented a major step forward for New York’s travel infrastructure, highlighting the pivotal role of union workers in the project. “This state-of-the-art development would not have been possible without our skilled union workers and partners,” said Hochul. “I look forward to continuing our work to build a more efficient, interconnected New York.”

Terminal 6 construction generates significant economic benefits for Queens, creating more than 4,000 jobs, including 1,800 union positions.

U.S. Rep. Gregory W. Meeks emphasized the project’s local impact, stating, “By investing in JFK International Airport’s transformation into a premier global gateway, we have catalyzed economic growth in the Queens community. Terminal 6 will create thousands of new jobs and life-changing opportunities for local, diverse small businesses.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. expressed optimism about the terminal’s economic opportunities, particularly for Queens-based businesses and residents. “From creating thousands of good-paying jobs to historic MWBE participation, Terminal 6’s transformation is a microcosm of the immense economic opportunity the airport’s redevelopment presents our borough, city, and state,” he said.

Terminal 6 is being constructed with an emphasis on inclusivity, featuring a goal of 30% participation from minority and women-owned business enterprises (MWBE) for contracts and financing interests. This effort aligns with the vision of the JFK Redevelopment Community Advisory Council, which works to ensure that local communities and businesses benefit from the airport’s transformation.

“The redevelopment of Terminal 6 at JFK International Airport is not just a win for the aviation community but a milestone for Queens,” said Tom Grech, President and CEO of the Queens Chamber of Commerce. Grech highlighted the commitment to local business engagement and forward-thinking infrastructure, noting the project’s contributions to long-term growth and prosperity.

Port Authority officials, including Executive Director Rick Cotton and Chairman Kevin O’Toole, echoed the vision of JFK becoming a modern global gateway. Cotton praised the topping-off ceremony as an important marker in the $19 billion transformation of JFK, which includes a variety of privately financed terminal projects and significant infrastructure upgrades.

JetBlue CEO Joanna Geraghty celebrated the progress, stating, “With a seamless connection between Terminal 6 and JetBlue’s Terminal 5, customers will have access to the best shopping and dining New York has to offer as they travel through JFK.”

Terminal 6 plays a pivotal role in JFK’s $19 billion redevelopment, which features the construction of a new Terminal One on the airport’s south side, the modernization and expansion of Terminals 4 and 8, and a revamped, streamlined airport roadway network. The comprehensive redevelopment project comprises $15 billion in private investment for terminal upgrades and an additional $3.9 billion in Port Authority funding for roadway and infrastructure enhancements.

The JFK redevelopment has been shaped by a collaboration involving the Port Authority, the Queens community, and private partners. The project aims to deliver benefits to surrounding communities through job opportunities, educational programs and business development initiatives. The Queens-focused approach has ensured that residents, particularly in southeast Queens, have access to meaningful opportunities arising from the airport’s transformation.