Airport workers and union celebrate Port Authority approval of wage increases after six-month campaign

Airport workers and their union 32BJ SEIU celebrate wage increases approved by the Port Authority after a six-month campaign that included marches, rallies, and job actions at LaGuardia and JFK airports.

Following six months of rallies, job actions, elected official engagement, and vocal advocacy efforts during a month-long public comment period.

Thursday’s approval by the Port Authority of a new minimum wage is being celebrated as a decisive victory for 32BJ SEIU and the more than 10,000 airport workers subcontracted by airlines at JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark Liberty.

“This is a great day for thousands of our airport members who are at the heart of the operation that makes our airports safe, clean, and world-class travel hubs,” 32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich said. “Facing ever-escalating expenses, workers have struggled to keep up financially, but thanks to this action by the Port Authority, they will now be fairly compensated with family-sustaining wages that recognize and reward them for the vital services they provide.”

Under the rule approved by the Port Authority, wages would increase from their current $19 per hour to $25 per hour by January 2032 through a combination of annual raises and increases tied to the consumer price index. Airport workers would immediately realize a $2.25 wage increase over the next 13 months.

“This policy underscores our respect for the hard work of dedicated airport employees who serve the traveling public across our region,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said. “Offering competitive wages will lead to greater job satisfaction, stronger workforce stability, and improved security.”

Recent reports, including a study by the National Employment Law Project, have consistently shown that an increase in wages for airport workers will not only improve their financial outlook and ability to keep up with the rising cost of living but also help employers more effectively recruit and retain workers. This will lead to less worker turnover, which is essential to the quality of traveler safety and services.

“Our airports are not just transportation hubs but also key drivers of regional prosperity, supporting local communities and workforces,” Port Authority Chairman Kevin O’Toole said. “By introducing structured wage increases for airport personnel, we can boost worker spirits and in turn, boost customer service, ultimately delivering even better experiences for the millions who travel through our airports annually.”

Coming off their busiest year ever in 2023, with 144 million passengers transiting through the three airports, the wage increase will help retain experienced and well-trained personnel to keep them safe, clean, and running efficiently.

“This wage increase will be a game-changer for me and my family. As a cleaner at LaGuardia, I spend 40 hours each week cleaning almost everything in Terminal C,” 32BJ member Sonia Marin said. “From bathrooms to floors, walls, chairs, windows, always, jet bridges, I’m part of a team that makes sure travelers can enjoy a clean and safe environment.”

Marin and her fellow cleaners, wheelchair attendants, baggage handlers, and security officers had all been having trouble with the cost of living in the city for years.

“The wages I was earning just aren’t enough to support my family, pay my mortgage, electricity, gas, water, food, internet, cell phone, and I’ve had to take another job, where I work 19 hours a week cleaning houses just to make ends meet,” Marin said. “I’m very grateful that the Port Authority and Governors Hochul and Murphy listened and responded to our union’s call for fair wages with today’s vote to adopt the wage increase proposal.”

Rosanna Glasgow, a 32BJ member and security officer at JFK, called it a major win for workers like her who have grappled for years with rising expenses and stagnant wages.

“Having struggled to find affordable housing with the low wages I currently get, this wage increase will now help me afford rent, utilities, groceries, and metro card expenses that I couldn’t keep up with,” Glasgow said. “I’m so glad that people like me who help keep airports running every day will now have fair wages for our efforts.”

Pastreich thanked both governors for their leadership and looks forward to working with Hochul “to fulfill her commitment to amend the NY Healthy Terminals Act” in order to take the next vital step to improve health benefits for airport workers.

“Also, a big thanks to Port Authority Board Chair Kevin O’Toole,” Pastreich said. “From the most challenging moments of the pandemic to now, these workers have consistently shown that air travel doesn’t happen without their daily efforts and now they will receive the wages they have earned.”