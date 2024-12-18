Bay Terrace Library reopens after $6.1M renovation, enhancing accessibility and services

Sign up for our QNS email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

After a $6.1 million transformation, the Bay Terrace Library has reopened, unveiling a modern, state-of-the-art facility designed to meet the needs of today’s residents.

The newly renovated library, located at 18-36 Bell Blvd., marked its grand reopening on Tuesday, Dec. 17, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The event brought together Queens Public Library (QPL) President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott, elected officials, community leaders, and library staff to celebrate the occasion.

The $6.1 million renovation was made possible through funding from Mayor Eric Adams, the New York City Council, Borough President Donovan Richards, and other state and local elected officials.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from Queens Public Library President and CEO Dennis M. Walcott, Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, State Senators Toby Ann Stavisky and John Liu, Assembly Member Edward Braunstein, and Council Member Vickie Paladino. Several family members of the late Council Member Paul Vallone, a staunch advocate for the project, were also in attendance.

“This library has always been at the heart of Bay Terrace, and today, we are thrilled to welcome everyone back to a brighter, more accessible, and inspiring space,” said Walcott. “This renovation reflects our commitment to ensuring every community has access to state-of-the-art resources and opportunities for learning and connection.”

“Libraries are the lifeblood of our communities, and the Bay Terrace community is full of life today as we reopen its newly renovated, state-of-the-art library,” said Richards. “I’m proud to have allocated $424,000 toward this necessary renovation because these upgrades will make a world of difference for our families and community members who will make use of this library every day.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky, who fought for the library’s original construction in the late 1970s, reflected on its historical significance. “Back in the late 1970s I advocated for the construction of the Bay Terrace Library when my husband, Leonard, was a member of the Assembly and represented Bay Terrace,” said Stavisky. “The newly improved Bay Terrace Library provides critical access to modern technology, eases entry for those living with disabilities and opens attractive new communal space including a room exclusively for teens. I am thrilled for this reopening.”

“When I took office, the Bay Terrace Library was under construction and the community had long suffered without their beloved library,” said Paladino. “I made it a top priority in my office to ensure construction met the timelines set and the library was delivered to the community as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone at Queens Public Library, and especially Dennis for your continued support of our libraries in District 19 and your special attention to this project.”

The ceremony also honored the late Council Member Paul Vallone, who passed away unexpectedly in January 2024. Vallone was remembered for his tireless advocacy for the library’s renovation and his dedication to Queens Public Library. His family participated in the event, recognizing his contributions to the community.

After the ribbon-cutting, the library hosted activities for all ages, including arts and crafts, face painting, a musical performance, and manga drawing workshops for teens.

The Bay Terrace Library is open six days a week, Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday from noon to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is closed on Sundays.