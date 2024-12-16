Dead woman discovered floating in lake at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Sunday: NYPD

The body of a 46-year-old woman was pulled from Meadow Lake by an NYPD scuba unit at Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Sunday morning.

The body of an adult woman was pulled from the frigid waters of one of the lakes in Flushing Meadows Corona Park on Sunday morning.

Police from the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst responded to a 911 call after the 46-year-old victim was seen floating on Meadow Lake just before 7:30 a.m. An NYPD scuba unit recovered the woman, who was unconscious and unresponsive, police said. EMS responded to the location and pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine her cause of death. Her identity is pending proper family notification, an NYPD spokeswoman said Monday, adding there are no arrests, and the investigation remains ongoing.